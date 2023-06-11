Julaihi: Sarawak committed to improving infrastructure in rural areas

KUCHING (June 11): The Sarawak government remains committed to improving infrastructure in the rural areas, including Sebuyau, said its assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said among the facilities that will be improved are electricity and water supply as well as telecommunications coverage.

“Sebuyau town and Sebangan, as well as the villages and longhouses in this area, can be reached by road except for Kampung Sungai Ijok.

“For Kampung Sungai Ijok, the allocation to construct road and a bridge connecting the village has been approved and is pending implementation by the Public Works Department,” he said when speaking at the Ngabang Gawai and Ziarah UKAS 2023 at the Kampung Sungai Kakus Ensika community hall in Sebuyau on Saturday.

On the Sebuyau coastal road, the Utility and Telecommunications Minister said it will be connected to the second main road via the area behind Kampung Entangor heading to the Batang Sadong bridge, and this will link Sebuyau with Lingga.

Aside from that, Julaihi said his constituency has been supplied with 24-hour electricity and following the increasing number of new houses here, the government will ensure they have electricity.

He added that there were 49 Additional or Late Applicant Fund projects to be implemented in stages in Sebuyau.

As for telecommunications, he informed that nine new 4G towers will be set up here through Phase 1 of the Jendela project and are expected to be complete and operational in stages until the fourth quarter of this year.

“In addition, there are four Sarawak Rural Broadband Network project sites that have been operating in Sebuyau, which provides telco services to 443 households. Telekom Malaysia has also provided 520 Unifi ports and as of today, a total of 152 customers are enjoying the service,” he said.

On the event, Julaihi said the Gawai celebration this year, with the theme ‘Segulai Sejalai’, is meaningful as it is in line with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

“This gives the people of various races in this area an opportunity to appreciate the heritage, culture and freedom in Sarawak,” he said.

Julaihi also announced an allocation of RM200,000 through the Rural Transformation Project to repair the road in the village, and also presented Gawai donations to 100 asnaf recipients in Sebuyau.