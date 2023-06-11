Kapit Foochow Association’s women holds ‘bak chang’ demo in keeping traditions alive

KAPIT (June 11): The Kapit Foochow Association (KFA) Women Wing has recently organised a rice dumpling making session in keeping the traditions alive and for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival this June 22.

Held at KFA Multipurpose Hall, Jalan Selirik here, the activity was joined by some fifty participants, where a few male participants had also shown keen interest to learn the art of making the traditional food.

Penghulu Jenny Yu Si Geok and food stall handler Tien Mui Hua were on hand to demonstrate the making of the glutinous rice dumplings.

The participants learned the recipes and skills on how to make ‘bak chang’ (glutinous rice dumpling with meat), special ‘bak chang’ with salted egg yolk’, as well as sambal and peanut dumplings.

Tien Mui Hua, a mother of nine and in her mid-fifties, told the Sunday Post that she acquired the skill to make dumplings at her early teenage years from her mother.

Tien, who operates a food stall at Gelanggang Kenyalang, reminisced her younger days when she would join her mother to make dumplings for the family, to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

“The traditional Chinese rice dumpling was created to honour the honourable Qu Yuan, a famous pioneer poet of ancient China who drowned himself in the river after hearing of his country’s defeat.

“Local villagers searched for his body but were unsuccessful, so as to prevent his body from being eaten by the fish, people throw dumplings into the river as food for the fish,” said Tien, adding that this evolved into the tradition of eating rice dumplings on the fifth day of fifth lunar month (Chinese calendar).

To make a rice dumpling, its main ingredient is the glutinous rice, which can be mixed with a variety of fillings such as minced meat (pork), peanuts, mushrooms, salted egg and grilled red beans, she said.

“The glutinous rice and all its fillings will later be wrapped in bamboo leaves and left to steam for over 30 minutes over high heat,” she added.

KFA Women Wing chairperson Tiong Kiu Lan, meanwhile, thanked Yu and Tien for their initiatives in sharing their knowledge and skills in preserving and promoting the traditional cuisine.

“I’m sure we are so used to buying dumplings and not making them ourselves. If we don’t acquire the skills in making this traditional dish, it will soon be forgotten,” said Tiong.

Also in attendance at the session were community leaders Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo, Kapitan Ling Hang Pin, Dato Yong Hua Sying and chairperson Sia Leh Ching.