Kelvin Yii: Tabling of Tobacco Control Bill for Public Health protects future generation

KUCHING (June 10): The tabling of the Control of Smoking Product for Public Health Bill 2023, which includes the Generational End Game (GEG) smoking ban provision in Parliament on June 12 is of utmost importance, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said it is a sensible policy strategy to protect future generations from lifelong addiction as well as chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease.

The Bill, if passed and gazetted, will result in significant public health, social, and economic benefits in the long term, Yii said.

“The spirit and principles of this Bill have been 13 years in the making. We know that in order to properly regulate the changing dynamics of tobacco-products in our world today, we need a more robust and comprehensive law which governs the sale, use, and promotion of not just tobacco products such as cigarettes, but also for vape and other future nicotine delivery systems.

“The current draft of the Bill has also gone through layers of robust scrutiny and amendments in order to address different concerns raised both in Parliament – whether through the Special Select Committees or the main plenary debates, and also multiple engagements with the different stakeholders.

“I acknowledge the validity of many of the concerns raised, including personally raised concerns objected to the initial draft of the Bill that was first tabled in Parliament due to concerns of over-reaching enforcement powers and the general ‘punitive’ nature of the legislation which may lead to possible unintended consequences.

“However, after being involved first hand in ‘polishing the Bill’ both through the Health Parliamentary Select Committee and Special Select Committee lead by the former health minister, I can testify how many amendments were made to address many of the legitimate concerns on top of installing safeguards within the Act itself to ensure constant review on its effectiveness and more importantly, it achieves its intended target without any unintended consequences,” he said in his opinion piece published in the Malay Mail yesterday.

The advisor to Health Minister pointed out that issues of excessive enforcement powers including issues of body checks by Health Ministry enforcement officers for that group was addressed by omitting the ban on the possession of smoking products, and also limiting enforcements powers entering premises to only manufacturing, distribution and sales premises, and not residential homes on top of strengthening enforcement through education.

He said body checks on children are also not allowed and an individual within the GEG age groups who are caught smoking are only compounded and not criminalised.

“Fact is, community service is introduced within the Act itself for such offences to remove criminalisation element and as an opportunity for further education and awareness of the dangers of smoking to reflect the educational and not punitive intention of the Bill.

“Some concerns were also raised by the Coffee Shop’s Association and retail on the enforcement implementation and economic impact it may have on their income.

“While I cannot deny there may eventually be some impact, but that impact actually has at least a 20-30 years soft landing as the current generation pre-2007 would not be affected by this legal block thus current market is not affected until they decide to stop smoking or until they pass on which may be years from now,” he said.

Yii said on top of that, those under the GEG generation or those born after 2007 are not forbidden from working in those places that sell smoking products.

He said there are also calls to recognise vapes or non-heated tobacco as “harm-reduction” or a less-harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes and not be included in the GEG.

“While I am open to the concept of “harm-reduction”, and that is one of the things that will be evaluated in the mandatory review, but the spirit of GEG is to lock the gate against the possibility of new smokers and vapers, especially among young people.

“Thus, we are trying to protect them from starting in the first place. That is why, this is not a question of “harm- reduction” which is mainly for existing smokers, not the GEG generation.

“Even so, there is room where decisions and amendments can be made based on the newest data and science if it clearly points that way,” he said.

Dr Yii said some argue that GEG is a form of discrimination and infringement of fundamental rights especially for the young.

He, however, pointed out that first and foremost, there is case law for this where the Court of Appeal has uphold decision to ban smoking at public premises which does not contravene Article 5 (right to life or personal liberty) and Article 8 (all persons are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of the law) of the Federal Constitution, on top on stating that it is a “choice” rather than a “right”.

“I would also like to put forth that discrimination is depriving one person of a fundamental ‘positive need’ for example food, education, treatment… but limiting something ‘negative’ that causes so much harm to self, and harm to those around, is not discrimination but rather, protection. At the end, rights have limits, especially if it causes harm to others (harm principle).

“More importantly, another one of the more significant amendments, is the addition of a clause in the Bill that mandates a periodic review on the effectiveness of the Act first by January 2025 (before the law applies to first generation of GEG), and then every 5 years which will be tabled in Parliament in full transparency.

“This is important to determine the effectiveness of the implementation which allows room to ensure issues or even concerns arising from the implementation can be addressed by making necessary amendments on the Act itself – taking into account newer data and even science,” he said.

“That basically is the ‘safeguard’ that allows us to make needed changes and adaptations to ensure the success of the Act and its implementation on a periodic basis,” he said.

“With all that said, we as policy-makers are at an important juncture. Once in a while, we will be presented with a decision, the consequences of which will be felt for many, many years to come. I believe this is one of them,” he said.

Dr Yii said while he understood the concerns and complexity surrounding the Bill itself, he strongly believed that this is the right and responsible thing to do, especially to protect the future generations.

He said this decision can catalyse not just a better nation, but give birth to a healthier and more productive generation of leaders that will continue to lead the nation to greater heights for years to come.