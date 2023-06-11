PM Anwar: PSD scholarships for medical students to continue

GEORGE TOWN (June 11): The Public Service Department (PSD) will continue sponsoring students in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he had held special meetings with PSD since last week regarding this issue.

“I was informed that this was an existing policy, so I asked for this to be reviewed, because based on projections, there are still demands within the medicine, dentistry and pharmacy sector,” he said in response to a question by a student during a ‘Temu Anwar’ session at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“This means, the PSD scholarship programme for this sector will continue,” he added.

It was reported that the PSD has decided to stop sponsoring students pursuing studies in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy after a study by the Health Ministry projected an over-supply of medical officers from 2026 to 2030.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said her ministry and PSD are discussing this issue.

She said the ministry was prepared to review the study conducted in 2019. — Malay Mail