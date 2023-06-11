Read more, use knowledge for the people, PM Anwar tells political leaders

GEORGE TOWN (June 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that leaders need to be well read so they can use their knowledge to help the people.

He said a leader needs to be knowledgeable, well read and should not rely on half-truths.

He referred to the “Kedah belongs to Penang” issue by stating that this is what happens when a leader does not read.

He said the whole issue could be clarified and cleared by reading more books.

“Don’t just play politics, use your knowledge to help the people,” he said when speaking to students during a ‘Temu Anwar’ session at Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Anwar referred to recent claims by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that Penang belongs to Kedah.

He also said it is important for students to develop critical thinking.

He said there should be space for students to air their views and criticisms.

“There should be free and open atmosphere in universities so that students can speak up,” he said.

He said this is the only way to uplift the standards of universities.

He said he had discussed this with the Higher Education Minister and he planned to meet with the vice-chancellors of all universities over this issue.

Anwar then reminded the students not to be trapped in a racial and narrow-minded frame of thinking or to behave like religious extremists.

“We accept what is in the Federal Constitution and the position of Islam and the special rights of the Malays and Raja-raja Melayu.

“But this is not an excuse for us to sow seeds of hatred because all citizens regardless of skin colour and ethnicity have rights,” he said. — Malay Mail