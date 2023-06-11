Regas Sales Carnival Kuching introduces BYD electric vehicles, ends today

KUCHING (June 11): Regas Group is currently holding its annual Regas Sales Carnival at their showroom at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

The two-day event that ends today offers test drives for all car brands including BMW, Mini, Perodua, Kia, Isuzu, Mazda and Proton.

This year’s carnival also sees Regas introducing the BYD or Build Your Dreams brand which is China’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer – the world’s second biggest behind Tesla.

In conjunction with the event, Regas Premium Auto also held a BEV or Battery Electric Vehicle talk and its future in Sarawak – the talk was conducted by speakers from BMW, BYD, Kia, Ev Connection Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Energy at the BEV Hut at the event’s grounds.

“This year is different from the previous years because besides having more cars under one roof, we have also created this BEV Hut where we hold talks to educate customers on BEV and its charging infrastructures while discussing the future of electric vehicles.

“So, we are encouraging customers to come here to look at the cars, have a test drive and have fun with us,” Regas Group of Companies head of marketing Jolene Tay told The Borneo Post when met at the event yesterday.

Other activities include tote bag printing upon test drive of any vehicle, free henna hand art, free ice-cream and ice kacang, photo booth backdrop, health screening and a colouring contest for kids.

A two-piece band performance with an appearance by clowns and mascots took place in the event running from 10am to 4pm.