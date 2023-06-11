Sabah Economic Union to be set up

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) will form an alliance called the Sabah Economic Union (SEU). with other local business associations.

The aim is to complement each other’s advantages and exert greater benefits in various fields, said SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew.

The local business associations include the Sabah Small and Medium Enterprises Association, the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Sabah Branch, the Malaysian Maritime Silk Road Association, the Sabah Maritime Silk Road Association and the Sabah Tourism Association.

Speaking at the SCCC annual general meeting on Saturday, Liew said SCCC is carrying out a series of engagement and business matching in order to closely connect China and ASEAN countries, putting Sabah at the connecting point for economic and trade in the region as well as in the field of education and information technology advancement.

“SCCC in Sabah is the key core of the region. In order to consolidate and strengthen our role in this key core, we will also form alliances with other local business associations to complement each other’s advantages and exert greater benefits in various fields,” he said.

SEU is planning to organize the Sabah Chinese Economic Conference in August at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu.

The conference will look into several economic sectors, challenges and difficulties in Sabah and provide solutions and recommendations to the state government for improvement.

A total of 82 members attended the AGM at Palace Hotel, including honorary advisers Datuk Prof NK Foo, Datuk Soo, Dato George Lim, and Shanty Chong.

In his speech, Liew thanked the members for taking their valuable time to attend the meeting.

He said the high attendance rate showed that members were interested and cared about the development of SCCC in relation to business and trade opportunities.

“In the past year, a new executive committee was elected which has established women and youth enterprises and various groups, and this is to further widen the bases and strength as well as scale of the organization.

“As we just came out of the epidemic and started our activities, we must not only go through the work that was delayed due to the epidemic, but also also step out of the comfort zone and set foot on a broader, newer field and road.”

He said that the SCCC will continue to maintain contact and establish partnerships with Chinese officials, enterprises, organizations and businessmen, and also travels all over the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and other ASEAN countries, establishing a larger alliance and business networking.

In addition, SCCC has also extended its wing to China and established the Hubei branch, which becomes the local arm of the association, setting a record for the first business association in Sabah and even the country to set up a branch in China.

He said that this is also a significant proof that the strength of SCCC has been recognized by everyone.

Not long after the establishment of the Hubei branch, a high-end business matching and exchange event was held in Kuala Lumpur.

“Hubei is just the beginning. If there are opportunities in the future, we will cooperate with the right candidates in more suitable provinces and cities to open more branches,” said Liew.

Although the SCCC has only been established for a few years, he said its progress has been fast.

“Next, a series of activities, including visits to China and ASEAN countries, participation in conferences, exhibitions and business matching will be held.”

He said that the three-year Covid-19 pandemic is finally coming to an end, but the five-year US-China trade war is still going on. Various sanctions and trade strategies have caused a severe impact on the global industrial chain and finance, high interest rates, and a weak Malaysian ringgit, which has led to higher and higher costs for the business community and brought many challenges to businessmen.

In the past year, the world has also set off a world-shaking change in AI and technology, and many industries have been affected. In addition to large companies and enterprises with better buffer capacity and adaptability, small and medium-sized enterprises are bearing the brunt.

“Therefore, we hope that the government can provide more assistance and support in helping merchants and enterprises to strengthen the use of technology and increase the purchase of related software and hardware equipment, so as to promote enterprise transformation, digitalization and technology. At the same time, it is also necessary to increase assistance and support for entrepreneurship grant.

“We also fully support the unity government’s clean and prosperous policy, improve government efficiency, and govern in a fair, open and transparent manner. Let Malaysia recover to a stable political situation, let the people put aside differences, and work together to improve the economy and people’s livelihood.”

Liew also mentioned the tense situation between the US and China in the South China Sea. Among them, Malaysia’s neighbor, the Philippines, allowed the US military to use four more military bases, including Barra, which is not far from the coast of Kudat, which brings a lot of instability to the region.

Many people are also worried that the intervention of foreign military forces may cause a greater backlash from extremists and militants in southern Philippines, and affect the regional peace.

At the meeting, the council passed amendments of the SCCC constitution to include “affiliate members”.

A special celebration for the members whose birthdays are in the month of June and a dinner party were held after the meeting.