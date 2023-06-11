Section of road leading to Kpg Hilir in Serian collapsed from erosion, only passable to light vehicles

KUCHING (June 11): The main road leading to Kampung Hilir, Serian is only passable to light vehicles as a section of the road had collapsed due to soil erosion last night, said district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis.

When contacted, Aswandy said the soil underneath the affected road had started to erode following a continuous heavy rain yesterday.

“One third of the (affected) road slid into the river after the collapse,” he said, adding that the nearby village houses were unaffected by the soil erosion.

“At the moment, it is advisable that only motorcycles and light vehicles are allowed to use the road,” he said.

Aswandy also said the road is the only way in and out of the village.