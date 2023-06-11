Show leadership capability in handling challenges, Fatimah encourages women

KUCHING (June 11): Women must prove they are capable of navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in their leadership journey, said Minister of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said women should not rely on status quo but instead challenge themselves by acquiring substantive skills, competence and capabilities.

“We know that the percentage of women studying in higher education is higher than men and with more women joining the Sarawak civil service, many have been able to achieve things in their various capacities.

“While they make their way up to various higher levels, the Sarawak civil service can take pride in being able to harness human resource talent from across all sectors of our society,” she said when launching the Women Leadership Programme here today.

Fatimah said while the state government aims to achieve a target of 30 per cent women participation in leadership roles, appointment should be based on merit as success in leadership relies on capability and competence.

She said appointments solely for the purpose of filling up the quota only shows dependency as success has nothing to do with gender but rather, the person themselves.

“We learn to acknowledge that leadership knows no gender — this the message that our Premier always shared with us when we said we want to achieve 30 per cent women in leadership roles. He even asked, ‘Why 30 per cent? Aim higher!’. Even our late Tok Nan said the same thing.

“However, (appointments) must be based on merit because there is no point in achieving that 30 per cent but only (as a means) to fill up the quota. We want (appointments) to be based on merit and that’s why we want to ensure the women of Sarawak and women of substance,” she said.

Fatimah also admitted that in Sarawak, the gender gap in the workplace was still wide despite measures to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace.

“Whether men or women, opportunities should be given equally irrespectively of gender or ethnicity. I have always mentioned to our leaders, especially the men, that opportunity must also be given to us women especially during this interim period when the journey to leadership has just begun.

“So during this period, while women work on making sure they are women of substance, initiative should also be given by the leaders to give women opportunities and when given these opportunities, we must prove we can do it,” she said.

On the programme, Fatimah said her ministry will continue holding them to motivate and encourage more female participation in state civil service leadership offices.

“For the Sarawak government, there is a conscious effort on our part to provide and ensure the meaningful participation of qualified and dedicated personnel. As we embark on this programme, let us pledge to dismantle the barriers that hold women back.

“Let us work tirelessly to build a society where gender equality is not just a lofty ideal, but a lived reality and let us empower women to take their rightful seat at the table of leadership and create a future that is equitable, inclusive and prosperous for all,” she said.