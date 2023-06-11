SUPP Kuching branch to hold ‘Gratitudation Night’ on June 29

KUCHING (June 11): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kuching Branch will be holding a ‘Gratitudation Night’ on June 29 in conjunction with the party’s 64th anniversary.

The dinner is scheduled to take place at Joyous Shanghai Restaurant at Jalan Chan Bee Kiew here at 6.30pm.

According to organising chairperson Chan Mian Nyen, SUPP Kuching Branch was the second branch set up after the establishment of the party way back in 1959.

“Our branch is as old as the party. This is why our branch has decided to have an anniversary dinner particularly after the pandemic,” she told a news conference yesterday.

Chan said the forthcoming dinner is chiefly to show appreciation to veteran comrades especially those who had been with the party since day one.

She said these comrades had played a good leadership role in making sure the party is on the right course.

“Even though these veteran comrades are no longer at the front-line, their contributions deserve to be noted and celebrated. We will extend our invitations to them,” she added.

Chan said these comrades do not hold any position at the SUPP Kuching Branch, but they had kept in contact with the branch.

She said they were selfless in putting forward their opinions and strategic views to the branch in line with seeing the party provide quality and services to the community.

She also appealed to all party leaders and members to continue staying united to ensuring political stability and delivering better services for the people.

She stressed that it mattered the most to help the people solve their problems so as to improve their welfare and well-being.

On the dinner, Chan said at least 100 individuals including veteran comrades can be expected.