Tribute to a woman of faith, enduring love – Tiominar Simanjuntak

PATIENCE and endurance are the two noble virtues that come to mind as I recall the life of the late Tiominar Simanjuntak.

Looking back to the time she first came to Sarawak with her husband, a Methodist mission teacher and later a clergy working among the natives in the Rajang basin, and how she adapted to the new environment and put down roots here, moved me to write on the lady whose resilience was admirable.

Tiominar was my mother-in-law. Born in Kisaran, Sumatera Utara in Indonesia, she was a Batak Toba from the Simanjuntak clan. Batak Toba is the biggest of the six Batak tribal groups – the others being Batak Karo, Batak Simalungun, Batak Mandailing, Batak Angkola and Batak Pakpak.

Numbering more than 15 million, they form the third largest ethnic group in Indonesia, and the majority are Christians.

Completed Junior Cambridge in Melaka

Tiominar showed a strong sense of self-reliance from a very young age. She left her hometown to study at Methodist Girls School in Malacca where she completed Junior Cambridge.

Her dream of becoming a nurse came true when she soon joined the Malacca General Hospital as a student nurse and later, worked there before going back to Indonesia.

Not long after her return to Medan, she was moved to accept a marriage proposal by Lucius Debataraja Mamora. The latter’s wife had just died from cancer and he had four young children, the youngest barely a year old, to care for.

Lucius was one of the early pioneers along with some Americans, Indonesians and Filipinos to serve the Methodist mission in the Upper Rajang of Sarawak in multiple roles. He came in 1939 and remained in Rajang basin during World War II.

He survived the last tumultuous days of the Japanese Occupation at Selirik, near Kapit, and then had to bring his cancer-stricken wife, the late Elizabeth Sihombing, to Singapore for treatment where she succumbed to the disease and was buried.

Admirable strength

As for Tiominar, it was a bold move when she married Lucius. Despite being an introvert, she was prepared to follow her husband to Sarawak where he had to resume his mission work and she, herself, had to attune to life in the backwater area where boat was the main mode of transportation.

Young Tiominar shared the widespread fear of headhunting at the time. She made it through because of her unwavering love for her new family and her faith in God.

She was a diligent and composed housewife and mother, and it was one of her distinguishing qualities.

Dedicated nurse

In those early years, the closest clinic was far away and had to be reached by boat. Her nursing education and background proved to be very helpful, particularly when a boat was required to travel a great distance to the nearest clinic.

When one of her children developed tuberculosis, she treated her son at home with the recommended injections over a period of six months until he recovered fully.

The ex-nurse was an industrious woman that it did not take long for her to overcome her fear in the ‘strange’ land where her husband also taught the people how to read and speak Malay – he was known as ‘Pengajar Tuai’ (Senior Teacher).

A road in Kapit, Jalan Mamora, was named after him in honour of his contribution.

Tiominar established a good rapport with the people and learned their language as she endeared herself to them. That they called her ‘Mak’ (Mother), a term of endearment in the Iban culture, spoke volumes of her close affinity with the close-knit community.

By the time Lucius was transferred to Sibu in the 1950s, she already had a good command of the Iban language. Also fluent in English, she was a primary school teacher at Methodist School in Sibu. Her special bond with people from the Rajang basin would linger on until the day she died.

She had a soft spot for church music. She helped organise the Sibu Iban Methodist Church choir and taught the singers how to harmonise in parts, exposing them to chorister singing.

She moved to Kuching after her husband retired and kept up her music ministry there.

Tiominar and her husband were very much in love. Despite their 30-year age gap, they were great soul mates.

Yet, after Lucius’ death in 1996, she showed admirable strength and resilience in dealing with his loss just as she did when she first set foot in Sarawak having to adjust to an environment that was unfamiliar to her.

My husband and I brought her to live with us soon after his passing.

Being an introvert, it would take her a while to even begin to feel at home in a new place, but she gradually adapted. To put it another way, our mother-and-daughter-in-law relationship worked out pretty well.

I continued to learn more positive traits about her.

Unspoken words of introversion

She was a woman who gave unceasingly to her family, the church and the community, but she kept her own struggles and emotions to herself. In order to write about this extraordinary woman, an unsung hero in our family, I had to learn to hear the unspoken words of her introversion.

The people in the Iban and Bahasa Melayu-speaking church were like family to her. Even as she lay frail in bed – after recovering from Covid-19, which left her bedridden for a period of over a year before she passed on – she continued to receive regular visits from them. They would recall how she taught them to sing.

“She was very strict when it came to teaching. But we are very grateful to her. Not only did she teach us well and dedicatedly, she also played the piano during the service,” a church member, who was in her 60s, remarked.

Tiominar was a disciplined person. I used to see her working on her music scores and practising the songs on the piano.

She was thorough and neat in her work – be it music, sewing, crocheting, baking or cooking (most of her recipes were either from Indonesia, or her old American recipe book), or gardening and all that.

Prayer visitation

She was wheelchair-bound for almost four years before she contracted Covid-19. The women from the church would visit her occasionally and they would sing together with her in parts her favourite hymns.

I could see the joy in my mother-in-law’s eyes as they harmonised their voices so beautifully.

With the Methodist Iban church in Sarawak, she had created a lot of special memories thanks to her constant support.

She represented the local church and Malaysia in national and regional church conferences for women. The highlight of these was her participation at the World Methodist Women Conference in Dallas, Texas in 1968.

Dance coach

In addition to extending a helping hand in music and singing to church groups, she was also a dance instructor to a group of students from Methodist School Sibu who were preparing for an interschool dance competition for the Sibu Division.

The traditional Batak dance ‘tor-tor’ was taught to them, including leg and body movements. She conducted the training sessions in the house and welcomed them like her own children.

On the final competition day, the Methodist School dance group, led by Form 6 student Sophi Nawi and which included former Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim as among the dancers, emerged champion with their Northern Sumatra ‘tor-tor’ dance.

A woman of many talents, Tiominar was passionate about whatever she did at home and outside during her lifetime before she became frail and immobilised.

She would spend time in the kitchen to make her signature dishes such as ‘gado-gado’ (Indonesian ‘rojak’), fried chicken and pumpkin pie, all of which were favourites of family members.

Crocheting sweater for great grandson

She also had a strong interest in knitting and crocheting, and she had made many baby shirts and sweaters for the grandchildren. These qualities were passed down to one of her great-grandchildren, who is now pursuing them as a hobby.

I recall how she asked me to get her many rolls of crochet yarn when she was already feeble and could not walk properly.

She wanted to make a sweater for her newborn great-grandson in Texas, USA.

I came home with the wrong yarns – well, I was never into all this feminine past-time!

In the end, I had to bring her to the shop for her to choose the yarns herself, which she was so happy about despite her feeble legs.

She had just started crocheting when her eyes suddenly failed her, and from that point on she was unable to engage in the majority of her regular activities, including the daily Bible reading. Since then, I had been reading her scriptures almost every other day. She was essentially only looking forward to that one activity at the time.

When she became bedridden and too frail, her spirit was lifted up by just a few words of prayer. She passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2023.

Tiominar was an accomplished aficionado in the pursuits for which she had a strong passion.

She was an accomplished cook, pianist, choir and music teacher, crocheter, and knitter.

She was a woman of many talents, but always fearful of God.