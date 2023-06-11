Water supply interruption to affect certain areas of Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce in Sibu tomorrow

SIBU (June 11): There will be a water supply interruption at certain areas of Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here starting from 10pm tomorrow.

In a notice, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the affected areas are Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce 40, 46, 50, 52, 54 (including SMK Bukit Assek, Shell station and Borneo Supermarket) and the surrounding areas.

It pointed out that the water supply interruption is to enable the installation of EM Flow Meter and Pressure Reduction Valve located opposite the junction of SMK Bukit Assek here (Salim bypass) to be conducted.

Therefore, SWB advised the affected residents to store enough water as the work will take between four and six hours to complete, subject to weather conditions.

“Users are also advised to store enough water for their daily needs throughout the duration of the water interruption.

“We will strive to complete the job soonest and restore the water supply at the affected areas in stages,” it said.

For any enquiry, contact SWB service line at 013-810 6311