Aiffa 2023 a great chance for comm-multimedia students to learn from industry professionals

KUCHING (June 12): The Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) is seen as a great opportunity for multimedia and communication students to learn from and network with the professionals of the industry, says state Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He describes it as ‘a fun, entertaining and educational festival’, with engaging creative programmes set to benefit Sarawak and Aean film enthusiasts.

“It is also enjoyed by the locals, especially the Sarawak film community and those very much into movies or celebrities.

“I hope everyone would support our Aiffa this August,” he said during a press conference on the sixth edition of Aiffa, held at Grand Margherita Hotel here today.

Aiffa 6.0 would be taking place at the Old Courthouse Kuching, this Aug 2 to 4.

It is noteworthy to mention that the fifth edition was carried out via online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the upcoming Aiffa, all events are open to the public with free admission, except for the ‘Gala Night’ on Aug 4, where the ceremony is expected to commence at 7pm.

There would be various activities to be run throughout the three days such as film exhibitions attended by the cast and crew of the shortlisted motion pictures, workshops, a ‘Cafe Crawl’, and also a meet-and-greet session with ‘an international celebrity’.

According to Ting, this celebrity would only be ‘revealed’ this July 20 at the opening showcase, ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’, meant to launch the countdown of this year’s Aiffa.

There would also be a two-day workshop for aspiring actors and actresses wishing to further their careers in show business, as well as another two-day workshop on documentaries focusing on Asean and various ways to fund, produce and broadcast documentaries in this region.

Adding on, Ting said: “This year, around 120 films from the Asean region have been received.

“Renowned Malaysian filmmaker U-Wei Shaari will lead the panel of international jury such as those from Turkey, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Ting was together with Deputy Minister II of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Sherrina Hussaini, Aiffa executive director Jaffri Amin, festival director Livan Tajang, and actress Sangeeta Krishnasamy, at the press conference.

For more details, contact Ms Dylla on 019-970 3352 or via [email protected].