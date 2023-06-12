Elderly woman killed in car-lorry collision at Jalan Lundu-Bau

KUCHING (June 12): An elderly woman was killed in a collision between a car and a lorry at Jalan Lundu-Bau, Kampung Stenggang, Lundu earlier today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they received a report on the incident at around 12.30am and firefighters from the Bau fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a compact car and a 10-tonne lorry.

“Bomba also found that the 64-year-old victim was pinned to the front passenger seat and extrication works were carried out using special equipment,” he said.

The victim was however pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene and her body was handed over to the police for further action, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the driver of the car, who was rescued by passers-by prior to the arrival of the firefighters, was sent to Bau Hospital for head injuries, while the lorry driver was unhurt.