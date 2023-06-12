Finance Ministry invites public to give views, input on country’s economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR (June 12): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is inviting members of the public to give their views and input on how to grow the country’s economy and, at the same time, actively play a role in helping to shape Malaysia’s economic health.

In a statement today, the ministry said the views shared would represent important touchpoints for the government in formulating key policies and priorities to drive the Malaysian economy forward.

“These will be articulated in the upcoming Industrial MasterPlan (August 2023), 12th Malaysia Plan Mid Term Review (September 2023) and Budget 2024 (October 2023),” it said.

The MoF added that members of the public can share their feedback on a wide range of topics, such as the economy, subsidy and social protection, through an online feedback channel called Suarakan Pendapat Anda (Voice Your Views) starting today at www.mof.gov.my. – Bernama