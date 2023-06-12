Health Ministry sends Tobacco Control Bill to special select committee after its first reading in 15th Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (June 12): The much talked about Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill has been sent to a parliamentary special select committee (PSSC) for further review shortly after its first tabling in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the decision was made as there were several recommendations proposed at the engagement sessions held last week with government and non-governmental stakeholders that needed further consideration.

“The Health Ministry has gotten the approval by the Cabinet to table the Bill for its first reading. On your tables, you will find the blue Bill which proves the government’s commitment.

“However, taking into account the engagement session conducted with the Health PSSC on June 6, and also with MPs, professionals and non-governmental organisations, we found that there were a few matters which were requested for review and finetuning.

“That is why the Bill is important and we need full support from all parties, hence the Health Ministry has suggested that the Bill be referred to the PSSC for further scrutiny as the committee functions as a check-and-balance which takes in account views from all parties,” Dr Zaliha told the Dewan Rakyat.

She added that the Health Ministry is committed to see the Bill through and ensure that it is approved in the nearest time frame.

Dr Zaliha referred the Bill to the PSSC after tabling it.

The Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill, which includes the Generational End Game (GEG) policy, was previously tabled last August by Dr Zaliha’s predecessor, Khairy Jamaluddin.

Back then, the Bill was also referred to the PSSC for a review.

Its retabling was delayed due to the dissolution of Parliament on October 10, and subsequently the 15th general election.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled for 11 days, from May 22 to 25 and from June 6 to 15. – Malay Mail