Huang: Sarawak largest contributor to Malaysia’s overall forest cover

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak is the largest contributor to Malaysia’s overall forest cover, at 42 per cent or 7.6 million hectares out of the total forest cover in the country, said Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

He said the country’s total forest cover currently stands at 54.6 per cent or 18.04 million hectares of total land area, adding this fulfils Malaysia’s pledge to maintain at least 50 per cent of its land mass under forest and tree cover.

“The preservation of the country’s forest cover is a reflection of the commitment to a pledge made at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 to maintain at least 50 per cent of Malaysia’s land mass under forest and tree cover.

“Malaysia’s success in fulfilling this pledge would not have been possible without pragmatic, progressive, and long-term policies as well as development strategies at the federal and state levels,” he said at the opening of Forest Conservation Conference which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

Huang said Malaysia’s journey in achieving sustainable development has always been the federal government’s policy.

“The eradication of poverty is as important as sustaining economic growth. Alongside this, Malaysia has been taking comprehensive measures to ensure that the country’s economic development did not come at undue sacrifice of its natural resources,” he said.

He pointed out that the Malaysia Policy on Forestry and the National Policy on Biological Diversity 2016-2025 were instrumental documents that have provided the framework, covering every aspect including ecosystem management, protection and conservation.

Apart from that, he said Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) is pursued through various national strategies and programmes such as the forest certification initiative, annual coupes, the implementation of best practices in selective logging as well as various restoration and conservation activities.

On the global conservation agenda, Huang said Malaysia is working towards fulfilling its shared global responsibilities for biodiversity conservation with the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

This includes translating its principles into our national plans and policies, he said.

“I am pleased to report that efforts are underway to revise our national biodiversity strategies and action plans to be consistent with Kunming-Montreal, taking into account our national circumstances, priorities, and capabilities,” he said.

He also said that many of Malaysia’s national key initiatives are already in line with the implementation framework, which incorporates a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach while also recognising the crucial roles of indigenous peoples and local communities.

“These include the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3), which mobilises community rangers to strengthen boots on the ground; and the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) to incentivise state governments to protect and expand forest reserves and protected areas,” he remarked.

Huang said Malaysia also embarked on a nationwide reforestation programme in fragmented areas to ensure biological connectivity such as the Greening Malaysia Agenda through the 100 Million Tree-planting Campaign within five years (2021-2025).

He said as of May 31, a total of more than 60 million trees have been planted all over the country with Sarawak being the biggest contributor with almost 22 million trees planted thus far.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Sarawak Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad.