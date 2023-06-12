KKDW skills programme involves over 1,900 women entrepreneurs in S’wak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 12): A total of 1,908 aspiring women entrepreneurs from across Sarawak took part in a skills programme run by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) here yesterday.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the participants comprised rural women listed under the Community Development Department (Kemas).

She added that since 2017, her ministry had run many socio-economic programmes under Kemas meant to help women entrepreneurs to increase their income.

“So far, we have trained 1,908 entrepreneurs throughout Sarawak through the ‘Quick Win’ programme, which trains rural women with skills to become entrepreneurs,” she said at a press conference held after the official launch of the Wacana-Wanita Inspirasiku Programme (Wins) at Summer Shopping Mall here.

According to the Kota Samarahan MP, the programme not only provided the participants with skills and training as at the same time, equipment would also be given to the entrepreneurs via KKDW.

“This serves as an initial effort for them to start the activities and the business that they have planned. We are focusing on five sectors: sewing, grooming, handicrafts, computers and cooking.

“All the entrepreneurs will be monitored by Kemas. It can be said that as many as 90 per cent of these entrepreneurs should be able to carry out their business later on.”

Rubiah said the ministry had also organised other programmes, all aimed at improving the capabilities of rural entrepreneurs.

“One of them (programmes) is a knowledge discourse programme that provides more information, exposure and experience to participants as this programme is interspersed with exhibitions, cooking demos, and talk sessions with icons,” she said.