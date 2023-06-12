Man charged with murder of ex-lover in shopping mall

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): A personal assistant of an international company was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here on Monday with murdering a salesgirl last month.

However, no plea was recorded from Chung King Fung @ Haider Daniel Chung, 30, who was brought before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles.

Chung was accused of murdering his acquaintance Nurul Ain Silien, 21, at a shop at a shopping complex here between noon and 12.20pm on May 29.

The alleged offence was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The court fixed July 11 to re-mention the case pending the production of the post-mortem, DNA and forensics reports for this case.

Chung will be further held in custody under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pending disposal of the case.

He was defended by counsel Chin Tek Ming and Jul Hamri Jumhani while counsel Nabila Norsahar held a watching brief for the deceased’s family.

The accused was reported to have allegedly stabbed the victim eight times after she was determined to end their relationship.

He then called the police himself and waited until they arrived at the scene.

The police found that there was also an element of jealousy in the crime.