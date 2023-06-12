Manhunt launched after Indonesian duo escape from police station lockup

KUCHING (June 12): Police have launched a manhunt for two Indonesian detainees who escaped from the Tapah police station lockup in Padawan, here today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said Kelvin, 21, and Bony, 31, both from East Java, were confirmed to have escaped at around 1pm.

“We are now tracking down the two detainees, and all elements of the force have been mobilised for an Op Tutup operation in Padawan district,” he said in a statement.

He said the pair was arrested on June 7 for immigration-related offences and placed in the Tapah police station lockup for further action.

Mohd Azman said those with information on the duo’s whereabouts or happen to spot them are to contact the nearest police station or 082-862233.