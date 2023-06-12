Ministry ordered to monitor sale of methanol

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): There must be stricter control over the sale of methanol or ‘spirit’ as it is locally known, to the public.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib said that the chemical should also be labelled properly and not displayed openly.

“The chemical must be displayed separately so that the public do not have easy access to it. The bottle must also be labelled properly so that the contents is known and people would not be mistaken,” he said.

James said this in response to the case involving 20 students of a secondary boarding school in Pitas who were treated for suspected methanol poisoning at Pitas Hospital after they consumed carbonated drinks laced with spirit on June 6.

Sabah health deputy director (public health) Dr Asits Sanna (HE) was quoted as saying that said out of the 20 students, aged 13 to 17, eight of them had suffered stomachaches, vomiting, blurred vision and headaches, and from the eight, two were admitted to intensive care units, one each at Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (QEH1) and Queen Elizabeth Hospital II (QEH2) for further treatment.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is the organic chemical which is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source.

James who was met after officiating the D-Ledger Application System at Wisma Wanita here on Monday said, “I want the sale of this dangerous chemical to be monitored by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry as I do not want this to happen again.”

James, who is also the state’s health exco, urged teachers to continue to monitor the movements of students living in dormitories of their schools, especially during the holidays.

“There is a need to keep a check on their movements especially during holidays, and don’t let them stay in the dormitories unsupervised because we don’t want unwanted things like this to happen,” he stressed.

James later went to visit the student currently warded in QEH 2 and when met by reporters said that the latter’s condition was quite critical.

“I was informed that the spirit the students consumed was sold in a beer bottle. There was a label stating that it contained ‘spirit’ but the label was very small. I therefore call on the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry to ensure that containers of chemicals are properly labelled so that there is no confusion over the contents.

“There is also a need to ensure that these bottles are displayed separately from other items, if possible, not to display them openly. There must also be strict control over the sale of the chemical,” he stressed.

The ministry’s enforcement unit must take deterrent action against those who do not take these instructions seriously, he said and advised the public not to consume methanol as it is a toxic chemical.

During his visit to the hospital, James met with the student’s parents and consoled them. He also gave them a personal donation to ease their burden.

The parents who have been waiting in QEH2 since last week declined to be interviewed.