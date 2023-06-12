MoH to table Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (June 12): The Health Ministry (MoH) is scheduled to table the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the bill will be tabled by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa after the question and answer session.

Last May 26, Dr Zaliha was quoted as saying that it was a success for the ministry to finally get the support of the cabinet to table the bill.

At the media briefing held last June 6, she was reported to have said that the ministry had incorporated all 23 proposed amendments and added five new suggestions to the Bill, making it more comprehensive as it covers not only conventional smoking products but also new ones, including electronic and combustible ones.

However, she said the Bill still retained the generational end game (GEG) provision, affecting those born on Jan 1, 2007, onwards.

The GEG provision will curb the problem of smoking, especially among the youth, which is the main contributor to the country’s economy, and save 2.07 million lives, she said.

According to Dr Zaliha, the new Bill with the concept of a Win-Win Solution: Navigating Differences through Collaborative Compromise is based on the findings of recent studies.

Also scheduled to be tabled for the first reading today is the Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Meanwhile, among the focus during the question and answer session for today is a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) to the Education Minister.

She wants to know measures that have been taken to deal with the issue of bullying, especially among secondary school students, which is seen to increase every year, and the effectiveness of the measures taken.

Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will pose a question to the Health Minister on measures taken to promote health literacy among the people, which is still at a low level considering that Malaysia is categorised as an unhealthy country.

Also on the list of questions is one from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) who wants to know if the Ministry of National Unity is involved in the process of monitoring and editing dramas and films to ensure values of harmony are portrayed in the works produced and sensitive issues involving racial and religious matters are not touched on.

The Dewan Rakyat is sitting for 11 days and will end this Thursday. – Bernama