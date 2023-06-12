Move together for S’wak to reach developed status, Rundi tells Sebauh folks

SEBAUH (June 12): Sarawak is on the right track towards achieving the developed region status by 2030, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Dr Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman, said this during a gathering hosted by the Sebauh community, in welcoming the arrival of the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy here yesterday.

The arrival of 120 convoy participants which involved 30 cars and 40 high-powered motorcycles at 10am in Sebauh was greeted by over 300 local residents.

“A lot of planning is on the way and some have been implemented. We’re seeing a lot of changes in terms of economy, politics and social,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report.

“However, there is more to be done, especially on infrastructure development such as roads, electricity, water and telecommunication.

“We look to the future, as we want Sarawak to be a developed region by 2030, under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy,” he said, while urging the people to continue to move in tandem with the Sarawak government’s effort to develop the state.

This, he said, can be achieved due to the state’s government good governance and prudent financial management.

“Sarawak continues to record good economic growth, whereby it has collected a revenue of RM5 billion as of April this year, and is targeted to reach RM17 billion by year-end.

Last year, Sarawak recorded RM11.9 billion in revenue, much higher than the previous one of around RM5 billion to RM6 billion, he noted.

With this big revenue, Dr Rundi expressed his optimism that the state government could ensure its development plans would be implemented.

The Sarawak Merdeka Convoy, led by Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki, was flagged off at 9am from Naim Street Mall, Bintulu Paragon by Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Also present were Bintulu Division Resident Nyurak Keti, Sebauh District Officer William Manggoi, Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Jenny Bangga and businessman Tan Sri Yee Ming Seng.

Also in attendance were Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Deputy Resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey.