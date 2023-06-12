Murdered woman’s family not happy with police

KOTA KINABALU (June 12): The family of Nurul Ain Silien who was allegedly killed by her ex-lover at a shopping mall here recently is disappointed in how police handled the case before the murder.

The victim’s mother, Datuk Siti Aminah binti Jabar Khan, said they had lodged a report at the Alamesra police station at around 2pm on May 28, a day before her daughter was killed.

Siti Aminah, who is a Warisan supreme council member, said they had done so because her daughter’s ex-lover, a 33-year-old man, was dissatisfied that she had wanted to break up with him and had started to harass her.

She said the man was threatening her daughter and telling her things such as “I will make sure you will never be happy again. I do not care if I get caught by the police and hanged to death”.

However, Siti Aminah claimed that after they lodged the report, the police there did not take any action until her daughter’s demise the next day.

“The police should have carried out an investigation within 24 hours of lodging the report or at least given us useful advice to prevent the incident.

“We are honestly disappointed in the police’s delay in pursuing an investigation and do not want to see a repeat of this incident,” she told reporters outside the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex here on Monday.

Following the unfortunate incident, Siti Aminah lodged another police report on June 12 at the Karamunsing police station.

According to the report, Siti Aminah and her husband expressed their dissatisfaction towards the Alam Mesra police station for not giving them useful advice.

The report further stated that Siti Aminah was also not satisfied that the police there did not carry out an investigation within 24 hours of lodging the first report.

On May 29, Nurul, 21, who was working as a shop assistant, was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. She succumbed to her injuries not long after.

Police then apprehended the victim’s ex-lover and confiscated a knife at the scene of the crime.

Siti Aminah said contrary to popular belief, her daughter and the suspect had never been engaged. She said they had met when the victim was working at her sister’s shop and had known each other for about a year.