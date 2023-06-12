Onus falls on MCC to enhance efficiency of Miri’s sewage, says DAP man

MIRI (June 12): The onus is on Miri City Council (MCC) to continue improving the efficiency of the city’s sewage in the drive towards a more sustainable urban development.

In this regard, Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee said the enhancements to the system could be done through a number of comprehensive measures.

“I would suggest MCC to consider adopting sustainable technologies, promoting recycling of resources, strengthening the monitoring and management, encouraging public participation, as well as enhancing education and awareness campaigns.

“Through these measures, it is possible to continuously improve the efficiency and environmental-friendliness of our sewage, leading to more sustainable urban development,” said the DAP man in a statement yesterday, released to share key points highlighted during a seminar on ‘2023 Urban Planning and Public Transportation for Malaysia’ in Beijing, China last month, which he had attended.

Hee said with the Miri City Central Sewage being highly responsible for delivering efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment services to the cityfolks, it was important to have a smooth well-functioning system that would enhance the city’s sanitation standards, protect the water resources, counter pollution, and promote sustainable development.

This could be achieved by selecting environment-friendly and low energy-consuming wastewater treatment methods such as advanced membrane technology and low-energy biological treatments.

“Moreover, promoting the recycling and reuse of treated wastewater resources, such as using treated water for irrigation, industrial purposes, or urban greening, can minimise wastage.”

In addition, Hee also highlighted the importance of public participation, so as to raise their understanding and boost their involvement in wastewater treatment and also environmental protection.

“Continuous improvements and innovation are key drivers in advancing our sewage development, and achieving higher efficiency and sustainability.

“Although challenges such as high construction and maintenance costs, high technical requirements and management difficulties exist, with the right people in the right positions, these issues can be effectively addressed,” he added.