Planted bamboo has potential to support timber industry, says Len Talif

SIBU (June 12): Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) is exploring new initiatives to drive Sarawak’s timber industry by ensuring optimal use of forest resources, including planted bamboo.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Planning Datuk Len Talif Salleh said fast-growing bamboo has the potential to be used as new material to support the industry.

“STIDC started promoting the bamboo industry in 2018 and recognises the potential of bamboo as a renewable resource to produce and commercialise products such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, biochar, bicycles, water filters and textiles.

“This is to ensure both the upstream and downstream industries contribute to environmental sustainability. Apparently, bamboo has the potential to replace plastic,” he said.

He said this in his speech when officiating STIDC’s 50th anniversary dinner here Sunday. Also present was STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet.

Speaking to reporters later, Len Talif said he supports allowing Licence for Planted Forests (LPF) holders to plant bamboo without any limit.

He said this is in view that bamboo can absorb carbon at four to five times more than other trees.

“What I meant is, under the regulations of JHS (Sarawak Forest Department), they listed the species that can be planted, but for now they limit the amount of bamboo they (LPF holders) can plant.

“If the company is not able to gain much profit from this effort (bamboo cultivation), at least this bamboo can later help in dealing with climate change,” he said.