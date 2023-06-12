PM Anwar says Muhyiddin’s question over maritime border agreement with Indonesia to be answered in Parliament tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (June 12): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he will respond to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s question over the maritime border agreement signed with Indonesia recently, in Parliament tomorrow.

Anwar said Muhyiddin’s question would be answered during the Prime Minister’s Questions and Answers (PMQ) session.

“I will answer in Parliament and let him (Muhyiddin) be there for the debate. I hope he is present,” he said in a press conference after chairing the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting here, today.

Muhyiddin claimed that the prime minister signed the treaties during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recent working visit to Malaysia despite maritime experts advising otherwise.

He reportedly urged the prime minister to provide an explanation with regard to the treaties signed.

Meanwhile, on the distribution of seats ahead of state elections in six states, Anwar said discussions between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) were in the final stage.

The six states involved are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama