Premier affirms state’s commitment to plant 35 mln trees by 2025

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak remains committed to planting 35 million trees as it complements the country’s target to plant 100 million trees by 2025, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This, he asserted, was among the several strategies in place by the state government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This is also very much in line with the Forest Landscape Restoration initiative with the mission to ensure that Sarawak is forever green.

“This has led to various activities and programmes being implemented,” he said when declaring open the Forest Conservation Conference held at a hotel here today.

Speaking at a press conference later, Abang Johari said the tree-planting initiative involves the planting of various species indigenous to the state.

He added that so far, a total of 23 million trees had been planted.

“We must remember that Sarawak has contributed 42 per cent of forest cover for the whole of Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier when speaking at the event, he said other strategies in place to achieve net-zero emissions include the establishment of climate change centre, which will serve as a hub to coordinate, oversee and manage the development of carbon trading and storage towards mitigating climate change.

He said the centre will be set up once the legal framework and rules are in place.

Other strategies, he added, include the development of state climate change policy to reduce carbon emissions, the development of green economy policy as well as the formulation of Sarawak Biodiversity Masterplan.

He said the masterplan was formulated to mainstream biodiversity into state development planning.

“Various measures are proposed to integrate biodiversity and ecosystem into state laws and institutions and to further guide sustainable economic development.

“The draft masterplan is still being deliberated and discussed with relevant stakeholders before it can be endorsed by the state government,” he added.