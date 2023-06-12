Premier: Role of Forest Dept ‘critical’ in balancing state’s socio-economic, environmental well-being

KUCHING (June 12): The role played by Forest Department Sarawak in balancing the economic, social and environmental well-being of the state is critical, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this aspect, he said the department reflected the Sarawak government’s commitment to sustainable forest management (SFM) through the best management practices.

“It is critical for improving local livelihoods, employment, the environment and the economy in general by increasing forest productivity and ecosystem services, while minimising the adverse effects of climate change.

“On the other hand, rapid population growth, development requirements and haphazard urbanisation all pose significant challenges for the Forest Department.

“To mitigate forest and biodiversity loss and to increase sustainability, it is necessary to ensure that development infrastructures are environmentally friendly,” he said in his speech for the ‘Forest Conservation Conference’ at a hotel here today.

Abang Johari said under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, Sarawak would aim for its forestry sector to be globally recognised in terms of sustainable management of tropical forests and biodiversity conservation, while enhancing the rapid growth of the timber industry.

He added that forest management practices and stewardship would focus on balancing forest development, enhancing services obtained from forests and highlighting the need for conservation of biodiversity.

“The initiative includes restoring 200,000 hectares of degraded forest areas, certification of three million hectares of long-term forest timber-licensed area (natural forest), and 230,000 hectares forest plantation by 2025 under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme or any other recognised global certification standard such as Forest Stewardship Council,” he said.

On the conference, Abang Johari said he was delighted to see participants representing industries, non-government organisations (NGOs), government agencies and research institutions taking part.