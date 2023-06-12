Premier: S’wak aims to be first hydrogen-driven economy in Southeast Asia

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak aims to be the first hydrogen-driven economy in Southeast Asia by accelerating the use of greener hydrogen energy sources, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

With the International Energy Week (IEW) 2023 beginning tomorrow, he said firms from Japan and South Korea are looking into the possibility of collaborating with Sarawak to produce green hydrogen.

“(Since) tomorrow we will have the energy conference (IEW), the Koreans will be here and the Japanese will also be here.

“They are looking into the possibility of working together to produce green hydrogen from our water,” he said when officiating the Forest Conservation Conference here today. Also present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is poised and committed to beginning largescale commercial production of green hydrogen by 2027, adding that the state government is serious in advocating for green economy and mitigating climate change.

He said transitioning to a hydrogen-driven economy will likely bring multiple benefits to Sarawak, including reduced carbon emissions, enhanced energy security and opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

“It is an ambitious goal but with determination, proper planning and cooperation from the government, businesses and the public, Sarawak can pave the way for sustainable development in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government through the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy is now working closely with Japan to produce green hydrogen for domestic use and export to Japan and Singapore.

He also disclosed that last year, Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy partnered with a trio of South Korean firms to explore the production of green ammonia, methanol and hydrogen with the goal to commercialise by 2027.

“With this alternative renewable energy, we are confident we can contribute to the reduction in petroleum use, greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution,” he said.