Proposal to include arm wrestling in Sukma

MIRI (June 12): The Miri Arm Wrestling Association believes the sport has potential on a bigger platform and can help to boost the tourism industry. This is according to its chairman Alex Chu who is calling for more efforts to raise the profile of the relatively new sport.

Arm wrestling events have already been held locally and internationally and the sport “should not be viewed as a kampong game”, he said.

“It is hoped that the Sarawak Sports Council can include arm wrestling sports into Suksar (Sukan Sarawak), Borneo Games and Sukma before aiming for higher stage to earn recognition from the world,” Chu remarked at last weekend’s Sarawak X-Tive Arm Wrestling 2.0 tournament.

The three-day competition at Miri Indoor Stadium saw Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan emerged as overall champion.

Top three in the other categories were Adam, Mohd Nazwan Syah and Bryan Steven (Novice Under-18), Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang, Awangku Ahmad Wadi Hamizan Pg Mahdi and Arnold Lian Belywan Cheyenne (Junior Under-21 right hand), Mohd Nor Shyfful Hafiz Duan, Acho Prince Kee and Adi Fauzi Md Zaini (Senior), Kenny Choo Tzan Kiong, Rengga Ansok and Tahuddin Suidee (Veteran).

The tournament attracted 65 athletes from Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Limbang and Brunei.