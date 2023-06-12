Putrajaya applauded for decision to prioritise education for future healthcare professionals

KUCHING (June 12): The Malaysian Medics International (MMI) has applauded the government’s decision to prioritise the education of future healthcare professionals.

It extended appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa regarding the decision to resume the provision of Public Service Department (JPA) scholarships for medical-related programmes.

“The healthcare industry is an essential aspect of our society. The investment in the education of healthcare professionals is crucial for the well-being of our nation and it will yield significant benefits for our society in the long run,” said MMI in a statement today.

According to MMI, it is high time for the Ministry of Health (MoH) and JPA to review existing publication on human resources for health.

MMI said the clarification provided in response to the initial decision regarding the discontinuation of JPA scholarships for medical-related programmes was due to the projections of an oversupply of medical officers, as stipulated in the ‘Supply and Needs-Based Requirement Projections of Malaysia Human Resources for Health Using System Dynamics Approach 2016-2030’ study which was published in 2019.

However, the intentions to reallocate resources to other sectors will come at the cost of the healthcare system, which has undergone significant transformations since the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

According to MMI, the initial decision failed to acknowledge the nationwide reduction in healthcare professionals in both major and district hospitals and public health clinics in recent years.

Therefore, the commitment of the government in safeguarding the sustainability of the healthcare system by taking obligatory steps to support individuals keen on pursuing medical-related programmes is well-received and celebrated, said MMI.

“With the best interests of the Malaysian healthcare system and its vital components – the healthcare professionals – in mind, MMI stands in full support of this decision and calls upon MoH to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review on the existing publication on human resources for health.”

MMI also called for a compensatory solution for JPA scholarship applicants.

Despite revoking the decision, MMI said there were no indications of allowing interested applicants to apply for JPA scholarships for medical-related programmes, as the application deadline remained steadfast on April 2, 2023.

Securing a scholarship to pursue medical-related programmes would have been one’s only means of funding due to personal financial constraints, pointed out MMI.

“Consequently, we implore the relevant authorities to reconsider their stance and enable eligible individuals to reapply for the scholarships or establish alternative portals which they can apply for relevant scholarships.

“In conclusion, MMI appreciates the government’s prompt response in addressing the aforementioned issues originating from the scholarship suspension.

“Such measures have undoubtedly instilled a sense of reassurance and confidence in the nation as it reflects on the government’s commitment and dedication in maintaining the quality and needs of the healthcare system,” MMI added.