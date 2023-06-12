RM5 bln revenue in Q1 hints at ‘bountiful harvest’ for Sarawak, says Premier

KUCHING (June 12): Sarawak’s revenue level for this year could hit higher than the figure recorded last year, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the state’s revenue for the first quarter of this year having reached RM5 billion, he was optimistic about this being a sign that the number would further increase by the end of the year.

“Gawai is very much associated with bountiful harvest. We already have our economic policy and we hope with the cooperation from the civil service, we could have a ‘bountiful harvest’ at the end of the year when it comes to our economic development.

“There’s already a sign like what was mentioned by the Second Finance Minister of Sarawak (Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas) during the recent DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting, where for the first quarter, we managed to collect RM5 billion in revenue.

“That’s just the first quarter,” he said in his speech for the Sarawak Premier Department’s ‘Gawai Open House’ at the DUN Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari – also Minister for Finance and New Economy – said a strong financial position would be the foundation for Sarawak to continue coming up with initiatives meant to ensure the realisation of the high-income economy goal by 2030.

“And we hope at the end of the year, we’d have a bountiful harvest for us to share with the people. It can be a foundation for us to give back to the people through our development policies that are rural-biased, people-centric and (aimed at making Sarawak a) high income state, hopefully by 2030.”

On this year’s Gawai celebration, Abang Johari said it was special because the festival’s motto ‘Segulai Sejalai’ was set to become the national slogan for unity.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s move to adopt ‘Segulai Sejalai’ was an honour not only for the Dayak people, but also Sarawak.

“He (Anwar) has said that this is the concept that we have to promote throughout Malaysia.

“We’re informed about the Prime Minister wanting to use ‘Segulai Sejalai’ as a concept set to be used for the whole country,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the Iban phrase – roughly translated to ‘together in unity’ – had truly attracted the Prime Minister, who was quoted as having said that such concept could help create a harmonious Malaysia, and thus, paving way for an integrated development plan.