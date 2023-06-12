Satok constituency sponsors children’s insurance scheme

KUCHING (June 12): The Satok Constituency Education Bureau has come up with student personal accident insurance to benefit primary school pupils and pre-school children in the constituency.

Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki said the decision to come up with the insurance scheme was due to the concern and their social responsibility towards the children, particularly those in the primary and pre-school levels.

“It is important for the children to be insured to provide them comprehensive protectionin case of accidents,” he said at the handing over ceremony of the insurance scheme to four primary schools at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here yesterday.

“The coverage of this insurance is not limited to just accidental injury within the school compound, but also outside of school. This includes accidents which happenoutside the state.

“For instance, if a student is travelling outside the country, be it in Singapore, the United States and so on, and if he or she meets with an accident, the insured will be covered by the insurance,” he said.

Ibrahim also expressed hopes that the insurance scheme could be of a help to cover the parents’ expenses should there be a need.

The insurance scheme, he said, is offered to all primary school pupils and pre-school children who study in a school under the Satok constituency.

At the event, Ibrahim handed over insurance policies to a total of 1,440 pupils from four primary schools under Satok constituency, namely SK Combined (410 recipients), SK Merpati Jepang (492), SK Rakyat Bolhassan (363), and SJK Chung Hua No. 4 (175).

Also present were Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Abdul Samat Gany, who is also the bureau’s committee chairman; Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s political secretary Irwan Zulkarnain Muhammad Hasbie.