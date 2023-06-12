SCCS raises over RM420,000 in Miri GoBald campaign

MIRI (June 12): The Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) saw huge success at the Miri leg of its GoBald campaign at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here, yesterday.

Over RM420,000 was raised with a total of 73 heads shaved, of which 18 were females.

Among those participating was Datuk Sebastian Ting, whose wife passed away last year due to cancer.

It was the third time the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has had his head shaved for the annual campaign.

SCCS president Rodney Wong said the much anticipated physical event is a meaningful one after having held previous campaigns virtually.

“Though we have seen great success in our virtual campaigns, physical events hold a different meaning to participants and to SCCS.

“It has been 12 years since SCCS launched its first GoBald campaign in 2009; and it remains one of SCCS’ main funding streams.

“The supportive community that we have built over the years, lays the foundation to our success and ensures its sustainability,” said Wong in a speech read by SCCS Miri liaison officer Jocelyn Hee.

GoBald has evolved from a mere fundraising campaign to an initiative that embodies collective efforts in progressing greater access of care for children battling cancer in Sarawak.

Since GoBald 2023 was launched, the campaign has recorded a steady increase of sign-ups with a quicker surge in fundraising in comparison to last year.

Wong revealed that the 2023 campaign has seen a higher number of effective fundraisers with 15 participants raising more than RM5,000 each.

“Out of 15 fundraisers, six individuals have successfully raised over RM10,000 including Jocelyn Hee who raised over RM100,000,” he said.

The funds raised go towards supporting the annual operating expenses of about RM2million to ensure Sarawak children continue to have access to the treatment and services they need to get better.

SCCS targets to raise a total of RM1 million from the campaign this year.

Wong said each year, SCCS supports about 150 to 200 childhood cancer families in Sarawak by providing financial support; sponsoring necessary medical consumables and transplants; providing rural families under active treatment with accommodation; including food and transportation at SCCS’ Kuching halfway home amongst others.

“As a non-profit organisation, we need to be consistent and continue to spread awareness of childhood cancer to draw in the needed donations. This is why GoBald is held annually,” he added.

Among those who showed up to support the event were Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association president Andy Jong; former president of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association Thng Joo Hua who is currently battling nose cancer; councillor Tan Lik Jie, and Malaysian Red Crescent Miri vice chairperson Lisa Chai.

The event was also made merrier with a performance by Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Association, whose co-founder Vincent Chee said was just a small gesture by the troupe to support SCCS and the participants.

“We want the children affected by cancer to know that we are here to support them in the fight against cancer,” said Chee, who also had his head shaved.

SCCS advisor Datuk Lorna Chan was also present.

SCCS will hold its final GoBald main shave event in Kuching on June 18 at Vivacity Megamall.

Kuching participants who have raised a minimum of RM300 can now book the timeslot for their shave at their fundraising profiles. Interested participants can register online at www.gobald.my or walk-in on the actual day.