Teen released on good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to house trespass, theft

KUCHING (June 12) The Magistrates’ Court here today placed an 18-year-old boy on a two-year good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to charges of house trespass and theft.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali made the decision to release the teen after reviewing his social report presented by the Welfare Department.

The teen was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code for house trespass, and Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a dwelling house read together with Section 511 of the Penal Code.

Both charges carry imprisonment or a fine, upon conviction.

He committed the two offences at a house in Taman Sonia, Mile 9 Jalan Matang here at around 11.30pm on April 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the house owner saw the teen entering his house and immediately apprehended him before handing him over to police for further action.

An investigation revealed the teen had stolen a mobile phone and RM50 from the house.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while the teen was not represented.