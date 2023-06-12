Two areas in Kuala Rajang identified for microalgae cultivation, says Len Talif

SIBU (June 12): The state government is ready to start the cultivation of microalgae in Kuala Rajang, with two areas having been identified for the project there, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, the areas identified are in Selalang and Tanjung Manis.

“We will develop at least 100 hectares (ha) first and later on extend to 2,000 ha.

“We have identified the first 100ha for the project as an extension of the same project at Sejingkat in Kuching

“Microalgae can produce not only sustainable aviation fuel but there are so many other products that can be derived from it such as fertilisers, fish meal, bioplastic, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics,” he told reporters when met after officiating at Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) 50th anniversary celebration last night.

Len Talif thus hoped that the locals in Kuala Rajang can make use of the opportunity available from the microalgae cultivation there.

“The project can start anytime as long as Chitose Group which is a primary company from Japan involved in construction of a microalgae production facility in Sarawak is ready. We are ready with the area we have identified,” he said.

Earlier, Len Talif said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed to allocate RM20 million for the development of a resettlement scheme in Tanjung Manis under Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda).

He said 200 units of Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) will be built to cater for housing needs in Tanjung Manis.

“We have identified the site and it was approved by the State Planning Authority (SPA). I am confident this project will be implemented soon. The concept is similar to that in Darul Hana, Kuching and Kemuyang in Sibu.

“First we will develop the infrastructure such as roads, drainage as well as water and electricity supplies in accordance with our new housing policy,” he said.

Also present during the event was STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet.