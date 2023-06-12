Unifor funds for mission schools show govt’s commitment, says Gerawat

MIRI (June 12): The Sarawak government’s allocation of funds for mission schools proves its commitment to empower the state’s education system, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said the state government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), has allocated a grant of RM200,000 to SK St Columba for the school’s infrastructure and to provide additional resources to enhance student learning.

“Students today are living in a new era, the ‘Anthropocene’ era, where humans are one of the major drivers of environmental change.

“This new era is a world resulted from the progress made by science and technology of human creation, filled with speed of change with technological tools that provide faster and wider accessibility.

“Thus, teaching profession would be made easier with necessary technological tools as well as teachers are ready to adapt and adopt the use of technology in their academic teaching,” said Gerawat, who is also Mulu assemblyman.

He said this when officiating at the SK St Columba Teacher’s Day dinner at a leading hotel here on Saturday.

Adding on, Gerawat said teachers play important roles, whereby they not only to impart knowledge but also shape minds and mould characters.

This, he said, is reflected by the school’s Teacher’s Day theme, ‘Guru Insani Pemangkin Generasi Madani’.

The theme itself conveys deep and meaningful meanings, to which a good teacher’s teaching legacy will be remembered for the rest of the student’s life, he added.

While commending the school’s parent-teacher association’s (PTA) initiative in organising the Teacher’s Day dinner, Gerawat also pledged a grant of RM10,000 for the PTA’s future activities.

Also present were PTA chairman Jude Juda, Francis Awos who represented headmistress Eno Liau, and Reverend Father Rodriguez Unak.