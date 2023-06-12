Woman in Kuching walks free after being acquitted of drug trafficking charge

KUCHING (June 12): A 28-year-old woman walked free today after the High Court here discharged and acquitted her of drug trafficking charge.

High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab made the decision after ruling after that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Wee Siang Joo at the end of the prosecution.

Wee was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a death sentence or imprisonment for life and whipping not less than 15 strokes, upon conviction.

Wee was accused of trafficking 105.43 grammes of methamphetamine at a house in Taman Kenny, Lorong Jelutong 5, here at around 2pm on Sept 8, 2020.

It was understood that the police, who raided the house on that day, arrested Wee along with nine other individuals and seized several transparent plastic packets suspected of containing drugs on the ground floor of the house.

A total of five prosecution witnesses testified throughout the trial.

The case which was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronie Entili, while Wee was represented by counsel Louis Jarau.