2024 Sukma sets new record in number of sports

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak looks set to host the Malaysia Games (Sukma) with the largest number of sports to date after Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah confirmed today that a total of 37 sports will be contested next year.

The most number of sports ever staged in Sukma history was in the 2010 Melaka edition which offered 33 sports.

According to the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, the decision was made after a meeting with federal Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and officials of all sports involved on Monday.

“We had a meeting for almost two hours in discussing the number of sports which will be included in the next edition of Sukma.

“There were seven sports which made their appeals and, in the end, we have decided to add in five more sports for the next Sukma such as Softball, Cricket, Kabaddi, Silambam and Chess.

“These are the latest and final addition to the list of sports which will be contested during the next Sukma,” he told reporters at the Borneo Cultures Museum here.

The minister revealed that the serious deliberation on the five sports included looking into details such as whether these sports are already well-managed and have their own national league system.

He also gave the assurance that Sarawak is very capable of hosting all 37 sports and that all the sports facilities will be ready on time.

“By now, it is only a matter of deciding where in Sarawak these sports will be held for the next Sukma because some games will be hosted elsewhere in Sarawak apart from Kuching.

“Some of the facilities which are currently being built such as the cricket and rugby fields at the State Sport Complex in Petra Jaya will also be completed before the games too,” he added.

Also present with Abdul Karim meeting the press were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Husaini and other officials.

Abdul Karim’s ministry had earlier proposed that the 21st Sukma be held from Aug 17 to 24 next year.