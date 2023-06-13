APM Miri personnel cut short python’s feast in chicken coop

MIRI (June 13): Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a python measuring over 1.5 metres in length at a house along Jalan Datuk Gridbid in Lutong yesterday evening.

In a statement, APM Miri said the homeowner called at 6.40pm seeking assistance.

A team of five personnel was then sent to the scene at 7.45pm.

“Upon arrival at 8.07pm, the team met with the homeowner, who related to them that he had seen a python swallow two of his chickens.

“The team later went to the chicken coop and found the reptile still inside,” said the statement.

The team took 11 minutes to capture the python and it was later released back to its natural habitat.

“The operation ended at 8.18pm,” added the statement.