Cops arrest two suspects in Stampin Tengah burglary, on hunt for final man

KUCHING (June 13): Police have arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in the June 10 burglary of a house at Jalan Stampin Tengah here.

In a statement, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the first suspect was arrested by the Task Force Counter Aggressive Team (CAT) Kuching on June 11 around 5.20am, while the second suspect was caught around 12.52am on June 12 in Kota Sentosa.

“The first suspect has four previous criminal records involving crime and drugs, and he was also found positive for methamphetamine drugs.

“The second suspect has 23 previous criminal records and was also positive for drugs,” he said.

Ahsmon said police are still hunting for one more suspect involved in the case.

“Nine items were also seized from the suspects that were used for the burglary,” he said.

An investigation paper has been opened under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 14 years in prison with a fine or caning upon conviction.

“Members of the public are advised not to make any speculation or go viral with any comments on social media that could cause annoyance.

“However, we welcome any information related to illegal activities in the Kuching district by passing the information on to the nearby police station,” Ahsmon added.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing three masked men breaking into the house at Jalan Stampin Tengah on June 10 had gone viral.

In the one-minute footage, the three suspects could be seen crawling onto a kitchen counter after managing to breach the property via a window.

One of the suspects could also be seen taking two knives and passing one to an accomplice.

After arming themselves, the suspects, who were barefoot, could be seen walking out of the kitchen before the video clip ended.