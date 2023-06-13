Daro murders: Plantation van driver ordered to enter defence

SIBU (June 13): The High Court here today ordered a van driver of an oil palm plantation charged with murdering two Indonesian women and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to another in Daro last year to enter his defence.

Judge Wong Siong Tung ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Ahmad Robin, 31.

Ahmad faces two charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for allegedly murdering Pandang Sarang and Muli Laha, and one charge under Section 326 of the same Act for allegedly voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a third woman named Tene.

On the first charge, Ahmad allegedly murdered Pandang at around 11am at an oil palm plantation in Daro on Feb 11, 2022.

On the second charge, he allegedly murdered Muli at another oil palm plantation in Daro at around 11pm the same day.

Ahmad was arrested at Jalan Sentral Daro around 3.30pm on Feb 12, 2022.

The bodies of the two women were discovered at RC Dermaga, Sungai Samong in Daro on Feb 12 and Feb 14, 2022 respectively.

Tene, who was allegedly attacked by the accused, survived.

The accused, who was represented by defence counsel Ben Lau, is to give evidence under oath from the witness box on Aug 28-30.

Deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted the case.