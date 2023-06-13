Dr Hazland: IEW 2023 part of S’wak govt’s journey to become major clean energy hub

KUCHING (June 13): This year’s edition of International Energy Week (IEW) is part of the Sarawak government’s effort to champion its forward-looking strategy in harnessing its huge sustainable energy resources to attract high-impact industries, said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, who is also IEW 2023 organising committee chairman, believes the event can drive the state to become a major clean energy hub for the region, in tandem with his ministry’s key long-term goals especially on reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Since the inception of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability last year, we have taken key steps to pivot the direction and focus towards the exciting opportunities in clean energy to spearhead the state’s vision of attaining a fully-developed status with high value jobs for our people.

“IEW 2023 marks a milestone, as this is the first time that the ministry is hosting this event and coincides with the creation of my ministry last year. Since the inception of IEW 2023, it has been the preferred meeting place and the largest showcase of advances in technology and services for the energy industry in Borneo,” he said in his welcoming speech at the IEW 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre today.

As such, he said the state will continue to leverage on this event as centre stage for the development of the energy industry as an educational, informative and a networking platform to create new business and investment opportunities.

With the world now recognising the need for climate action and the energy transition to a more sustainable energy system, he said heading towards the transition to a net zero carbon future requires the exploration and the use of new sustainable energy sources.

In this regard, he said the expo and the conference will showcase how Sarawak is transitioning towards this by observing on traditional energy companies and new energy solutions at the IEW, including how the traditional energy companies are transforming themselves for a more sustainable future.

“By learning from our collective experiences and challenges, we will be able to learn and understand what we can do to be part of the energy transition and the journey towards net zero carbon emissions, both as an individual and as a community.

“When we work together and learn from each other, we are able to ensure that whatever decisions and choices we make is made with the best information that we have available currently. In this volatile and uncertain world, sharing of knowledge and experience is how we can accelerate and navigate the energy transition.

“This conference and expo aims to provide a sharing platform that brings as many experts and interested parties together over a very packed three-day period. Again, take the opportunity to network with each other, learn from the experts and get to understand the energy transition and our path to net zero carbon together,” he added.