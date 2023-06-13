Drug abuser in Kuching pleads guilty, jailed seven months

KUCHING (June 13): A 33-year-old man was sentenced to seven months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for abusing drugs seven years ago.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the sentence on Sim Gee Kai after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Sim was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at around 3.50pm on Aug 16, 2016 at the Padawan District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) office.

Meanwhile, in a separate proceeding, a 29-year-old man was sentenced to five months’ jail after he too pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Ahmad Tajuddin Abu Bakar was found positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at Kuching NCID office at around noon on April 3, 2023.

The charge against him was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Both cases were prosecuted by ASP Rogayah Rosli, while Sim and Ahmad Tajuddin were unrepresented by legal counsel.