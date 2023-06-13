Four including ‘Datuk’ nabbed in KK for offering sham O&G projects

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): Police here have arrested four people, including a man claiming to be a ‘Datuk’, for allegedly trying to deceive the public by offering sham oil and gas (O&G) related projects in the state.

The suspects, aged 40 to 60, were arrested at a hotel here following a tip-off by a member of the public on June 5.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the suspects were allegedly offered Kudat Oil and Gas Industrial Park (Kogip) projects to contractors in the state.

“They (suspects) claimed to be the middlemen to get the project by asking interested contractors for a deposit in advance.

“However, police investigation revealed that the suspects did not have authority or access to the project because even though the project had existed before, it is understood that the project had not yet reached the offering stage as it is still in the discussion phase,” he told a press conference following the police’s monthly gathering at the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan today.

He said the suspects were detained and remanded for four days to facilitate the investigation and have since been released on police bail.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department has opened an investigation paper under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code, said Jauteh.

“One of the individuals also claimed to be a ‘Datuk’, but the matter is still under investigation.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspects had been involved in similar cases in the past and there were police reports made against them in relation to fraud,” he said, adding that fortunately no one had fallen victim in this recent case.

He advised the public, especially contractors, not to be easily deceived by projects that have yet to be confirmed.

“Don’t give money in advance because we have received many complaints that some have given money in advance as management wages when the project has not been proven to exist.

“If it drags on, in the end, the project will not be completed, the money will be lost,” he said.