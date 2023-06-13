GOF’s Tiger Platoon deployed as cops widen search for Indonesian escapees

KUCHING (June 13): A total of 100 police personnel, including members of the General Operations Force’s (GOF) Tiger Platoon, have been deployed in the manhunt for the two Indonesians who escaped from the Tapah police station lockup on Monday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said police have also expanded the search radius for escapees Kelvin, 21, and Bony, 31.

“Op Kesan today involves 100 Royal Malaysia Police members, with assistance from the K9 unit of the Fire and Rescue Department and Drone Unit of the Police Air Wing Unit,” he said.

He said roadblocks have been set up in the Padawan area involving personnel from the Beratok, Tapah, Siburan, Mile 10, and Batu Kawa police stations.

“Checks are also being carried out in the bordering districts of Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Lundu, Lubok Antu, and Sri Aman.”

Mohd Azman called on the public to immediately alert the police should they come across the two escapees.

Kelvin and Bony, both from East Java, were arrested for immigration-related offences on June 7 and placed in the Tapah police station lockup for further action.

They escaped around 1pm on Monday.