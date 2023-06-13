Huang: Hold more sports, recreational activities to create healthy society

SARIKEI (June 13): Involvement in sports and recreational activities is important towards improving a person’s health, said Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said to create a healthy society, the government has always seen to it that various sports-based activities are organised.

“At the same time, the government also provides full support to any organisation and non-governmental organisation (NGO) that intends to and is interested in organising sports and recreational programmes.

“We are aware that in today’s age, by engaging in sports programmes and exercise, it gives a lot of positive impact to society,” he said when flagging off the JCI Sarikei Night Run here Sunday.

The run attracted some 500 participants.

On the event, he hoped it would foster the spirit of unity and create healthy competition through sports activities.

“We hope programmes like this can continue in the future. It will do us good; with exercise, it will improve our health, give us energy, and reduce our stress,” said Huang, who is also Repok assemblyman.