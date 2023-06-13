Iban community holds miring ceremonies along Pan Borneo Highway’s accident-prone Selangau stretch (Video)

SIBU (June 13): Several miring ceremonies were held along the Selangau stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway in the past few days.

The Iban community performed the ceremonies to ward off bad luck following the loss of seven lives in two accidents along the stretch this month.

On June 5, five people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed in a collision involving two vehicles at Mile 40, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu.

On June 6, a 74-year-old woman was killed on the spot, while a 51-year-old man died later after the car they were travelling in was rear-ended by a tanker at Mile 31 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu.

There have been observations that the accidents may have resulted from the lack of road signs along the stretch, which caused confusion among motorists.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang had called on the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway branch to install more road signs along all sections of the project.

He also said there should also be clear indication which road sections are available for use.

Many motorists are sceptical on when the highway will be fully opened to road users.

“Currently, only two lanes can be used and I really wonder how long it will take when all the four lanes of the highway are fully opened to traffic.

“It could be another three to five years perhaps,” complained one frequent traveller.