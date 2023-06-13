Jobless youth busted for trafficking over RM400,000 in drugs

SIBU (June 13): A 21-year-old unemployed man was arrested for drug trafficking after he was found with over RM400,000 worth of drugs during a police raid here Monday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was nabbed by a team from the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at around 2.15am in an apartment at Jalan Wong King Hoe.

“An inspection of the apartment found drugs believed to be ketamine and ecstasy pills, worth RM402,052.

“The suspect has three past drug-related cases and was also later tested positive for drugs,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters today.

Zulkipli said police also seized the suspect’s car, valued at about RM146,000, during the raid.

He said initial investigation revealed the drugs were meant for distribution in night clubs and pubs here, and warned that police will be conducting operations at these premises soon.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The suspect is currently under a seven-day remand for further investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli disclosed that Sibu police have recorded 10 drug-trafficking cases so far this year, all of which are still under investigation.